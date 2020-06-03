Best Buy's Corie Barry on the aftermath of George Floyd's killing: 'We will do better'
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () As protests have spread nationwide after the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, Best Buy Co. Inc. CEO Corie Barry on Wednesday said she's committing the company to assist in systemic, permanent change in as many ways it can find. "I don't have the answers, but I am no longer OK with not asking the question: If everything were on the table, what could Best Buy do?" Barry said in an email sent to customers on Wednesday. "With that in mind, I am appointing a diverse group…
