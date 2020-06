'Hope US visa review will consider benefits of H-1B' Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

India hopes the US' review of non-immigration visa will take into account the long term benefits of H-1B visa for American competitiveness and not affect the provision of essential services at this "critical hour" of the Covid-19 outbreak, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this