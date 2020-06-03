Nevada betting on health safety as Las Vegas casinos reopen

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After 58 days of historic quiet, cards will be cut, dice will roll and jackpots can jingle again 12:01 a.m. Thursday at casinos in Las Vegas and Nevada.



There will be big splashes — even amid ongoing protests over the death of a man in police custody in Minnesota that resulted in tear gas in recent nights on the neon-lit Las Vegas Strip — and big hopes for recovery from an unprecedented and expensive shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.



“There’s a tremendous amount on the line, not only for casinos, but for the community and the state,” said Alan Feldman, a longtime casino executive now a fellow at the International Gaming Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “This is an extremely important moment.”



Casino resorts that had been famously always open were shuttered in mid-March — idling Nevada’s key tourism and hospitality industry nearly 89 years to the day since gambling was legalized in 1931. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency order closed non-essential businesses statewide to prevent people from gathering and spreading the COVID-19 illness.



Now, property owners, state regulators and Sisolak, a Democrat who has been criticized for the closure, are balancing concerns about spreading a contagious virus against the economics of losing of billions of dollars per month in gambling revenue and gaining 475,000 newly unemployed workers.



They are betting that safety measures — disinfected dice; hand sanitizer and face masks everywhere; limited numbers of players at tables; temperature checks at entrances to some resorts; touchless cellphone check-ins — will lure tourists back to a one-industry city left eerily vacant during the pandemic.



They know it will look different.



“I’m optimistic that customers will see... 👓 View full article

