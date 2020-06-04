Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Las Vegas reopening from coronavirus casino closure

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The casino coronavirus closure is ending, with cards to be dealt, dice to roll and slot jackpots to win again starting Thursday in Las Vegas and throughout Nevada.

Hotel-casinos in suburban Sin City planned to be first to open at 12:01 a.m., followed later in the morning by a restart of the iconic Bellagio fountain and reopenings of many neighboring resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.

Wynn Resorts pushed back its planned opening to daylight hours in a nod to ongoing nighttime protests over George Floyd's death in Minnesota. Floyd, a black man, died after a white officer pressed his knee into his neck.

There are big hopes for recovery from an unprecedented and expensive shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a tremendous amount on the line, not only for casinos, but for the community and the state,” said Alan Feldman, a longtime casino executive now a fellow at the International Gaming Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “This is an extremely important moment.”

Casino resorts that had been famously always open were shuttered in mid-March after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency order closed nonessential businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Property owners, state regulators and Sisolak, a Democrat who has been criticized for the closure, are balancing health concerns against the loss of billions of dollars a month in gambling revenue and unemployment that topped 28% during an idled April.

They're betting that safety measures — disinfected dice; hand sanitizer and face masks; limited numbers of players at tables; temperature checks at entrances to some resorts; touchless cellphone check-ins — will lure tourists back.

“I’m optimistic that customers will see that gaming properties invested time and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: The D Casino reopens in Las Vegas

The D Casino reopens in Las Vegas 02:19

 The D Casino reopens in Las Vegas, Derek Stevens the owner of the property talked to 13 Action News.

Related videos from verified sources

Chromebook drive for Clark County students continues until June 15 [Video]

Chromebook drive for Clark County students continues until June 15

There is an urgent push to get Chromebooks in the hands of students within the Clark County School District.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:53Published
YMCA working to prevent the summer slide [Video]

YMCA working to prevent the summer slide

YMCA working to prevent the summer slide as they reopen Las Vegas locations.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Disney theme park, Las Vegas casinos plan reopening; U.S. mourns 100,000 dead

Walt Disney World in Florida on Wednesday announced plans to reopen and MGM Resorts said guests could soon return to Las Vegas casino hotels, as more Americans...
Reuters


Tweets about this

RossPalomboWPLG

Ross Palombo Las Vegas reopening from coronavirus casino closure https://t.co/9yyqxAeneG 54 seconds ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat Las Vegas reopening from coronavirus casino closure $MGM #MGM #Health #2019-2020Coronaviruspandemic… https://t.co/W8NMNanQUc 5 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Las #Vegas reopening from coronavirus casino closure - Jun 4 @ 1:10 AM ET https://t.co/vCLWIPTdhZ 12 minutes ago

Culinary226

The Culinary Union Culinary Union: 10,000 take part in caravan on Las Vegas Strip - Members protested demanding transparency from Las… https://t.co/clkwSxkcpZ 3 hours ago

travel_biz_news

Travel Industry News RT @KENS5: U.S. air travel down almost 90% from a year ago. A ghostly emptiness at Hawaii's tourist hotels. Deserted Las Vegas casinos coun… 1 day ago

KENS5

KENS 5 U.S. air travel down almost 90% from a year ago. A ghostly emptiness at Hawaii's tourist hotels. Deserted Las Vegas… https://t.co/MYVCsklMBM 1 day ago

dmd_dxb

Doron RT @NatashaTurak: Las Vegas’s increase in #coronavirus testing capacity (&by extension its reopening) “might not have been possible without… 2 days ago

EmilyRPeck

Emily Peck RT @jamieson: Just as staggering as the 33% unemployment rate in Las Vegas is this stat from the Culinary Union: 98% of their members were… 3 days ago