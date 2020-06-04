Global
LVMH not considering buying Tiffany shares on the market
LVMH not considering buying Tiffany shares on the market
LVMH is not considering buying shares in Tiffany on the market, the French luxury goods group said on Thursday.
Related news from verified sources
LVMH says it is not considering buying Tiffany shares via the market
LVMH said on Thursday it did not plan to buy shares in Tiffany on the market, which would be one way for the French luxury goods group to buy the U.S. jeweller...
Reuters
4 days ago
LVMH reviewing Tiffany deal as virus, protests roil U.S. economy
French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton confirmed Wednesday that it is reviewing its offer to buy Tiffany & Co. for $16.2 billion due...
bizjournals
4 days ago
