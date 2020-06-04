Global  

LVMH not considering buying Tiffany shares on the market

Reuters Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
LVMH is not considering buying shares in Tiffany on the market, the French luxury goods group said on Thursday.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Tiffany shares fall with LVMH deal in doubt

Tiffany shares fall with LVMH deal in doubt 01:27

 Shares of high-end retailer Tiffany fell for a second day after a report in fashion publication WWD suggested French luxury goods group LVMH was less certain about its $16.2 billion deal. Conway G. Gittens has more.

