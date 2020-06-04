Global  

Legal issue needs to be resolved before Vijay Mallya's extradition: UK government

IndiaTimes Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya is unlikely to be extradited anytime soon with the UK government on Thursday saying that there is a legal issue that needs to be resolved before his extradition can be arranged. Last month, Mallya lost his appeals in the UK Supreme Court against his extradition to India to face money laundering and fraud charges.
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Vijay Mallya may not be extradietd to India soon, another legal hurdle in way | Oneindia News

Vijay Mallya may not be extradietd to India soon, another legal hurdle in way | Oneindia News 03:22

 The UK High Commission spokesperson said that business tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition to India would not be possible unless a "further legal issue" is resolved; The Supreme Court reserved its verdict for June 12 on a batch of petitions challenging Centre’s March 29 order asking employers to pay...

We need to resolve ‘confidential’ legal issue before Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says U.K.

It’s speculated tycoon could have sought political asylum there to stall the process
Hindu


