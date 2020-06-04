Legal issue needs to be resolved before Vijay Mallya's extradition: UK government

Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya is unlikely to be extradited anytime soon with the UK government on Thursday saying that there is a legal issue that needs to be resolved before his extradition can be arranged. Last month, Mallya lost his appeals in the UK Supreme Court against his extradition to India to face money laundering and fraud charges.


