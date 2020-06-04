Legal issue needs to be resolved before Vijay Mallya's extradition: UK government
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya is unlikely to be extradited anytime soon with the UK government on Thursday saying that there is a legal issue that needs to be resolved before his extradition can be arranged. Last month, Mallya lost his appeals in the UK Supreme Court against his extradition to India to face money laundering and fraud charges.
The UK High Commission spokesperson said that business tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition to India would not be possible unless a "further legal issue" is resolved;