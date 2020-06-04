Ivanka Trump joining virtual WSU Tech graduation

Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Ivanka Trump will be part of the virtual graduation ceremony being held this weekend by WSU Tech. Trump, who serves as an advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, will be the commencement speaker for the event, which begins at 3 p.m. Saturday. She visited WSU Tech in person in October after becoming familiar with the school through her role as co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. WSU Tech President Sheree Utash serves on that board. “We are excited to host a… 👓 View full article

