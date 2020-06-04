Global  

Ivanka Trump joining virtual WSU Tech graduation

bizjournals Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump will be part of the virtual graduation ceremony being held this weekend by WSU Tech.  Trump, who serves as an advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, will be the commencement speaker for the event, which begins at 3 p.m. Saturday.  She visited WSU Tech in person in October after becoming familiar with the school through her role as co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. WSU Tech President Sheree Utash serves on that board.  “We are excited to host a…
Related news from verified sources

WSU Tech backs off Ivanka Trump as virtual graduation speaker

WSU Tech said late Thursday said that Ivanka Trump would no longer give the commencement speech at the school’s virtual graduation on Saturday, only hours...
bizjournals

Ivanka Trump To Be Commencement Speaker At WSU Tech’s Virtual Graduation

Here's what we know
Daily Caller

Wichita State cancels Ivanka Trump’s speech to tech school

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas technical school canceled plans for Ivanka Trump to give a virtual commencement speech to graduates because of criticism of...
Seattle Times


