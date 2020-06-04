Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nikola shares fall slightly in first day of trading on Nasdaq

bizjournals Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
All in all, it was a relatively steady opening day for Nikola Corp. (Nasdaq: NKLA) shares, which went public this week after the maker of electric and hybrid trucks and vehicles merged with VectoIQ and took over its stock ticker.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Market News Video - Published
News video: Dow Movers: XOM, BA

Dow Movers: XOM, BA 01:03

 In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 44.5% of its value.

Related videos from verified sources

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services [Video]

Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 14.3%. Leading the group were shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, up about 131.2% and shares of..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Monday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Semiconductors [Video]

Monday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Semiconductors

In trading on Monday, railroads shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Greenbrier Companies, off about 3.1% and shares of Union Pacific..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, UAL [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, UAL

In early trading on Monday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.3%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Warner Music Group Shares Up 20% After First Day of Trading

Shares in the Warner Music Group were up 20.5% on the NASDAQ stock exchange at the close of trading today (June 3), its first day on the market as a public...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

phxbizjournal

PHX Business Journal Here's how the shares of Nikola Corp., the Arizona electric and hybrid vehicle maker, did in their Wall Street debu… https://t.co/AjAi04C9Dz 1 day ago

phxbizjournal

PHX Business Journal Here's how the shares of Nikola Corp., the Arizona electric and hybrid vehicle maker, did in their Wall Street debu… https://t.co/eXiHkyDxJK 3 days ago

phxbizjournal

PHX Business Journal Here's how the shares of Nikola Corp., the Arizona electric and hybrid vehicle maker, did in their Wall Street debu… https://t.co/3e6swKm4hE 4 days ago

CafeToubaCoffee

#CafeTouba Nikola shares fall slightly in first day of trading on Nasdaq https://t.co/r9fpIX3jOw 4 days ago