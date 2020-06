Air NZ, Jetstar flight schedules for South Island released Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Air New Zealand has released its domestic schedule for July and August and Jetstar has begun advertising seats for sale in July as southern skies appear set to get a lot busier.While Air New Zealand unveiled plans to operate about... Air New Zealand has released its domestic schedule for July and August and Jetstar has begun advertising seats for sale in July as southern skies appear set to get a lot busier.While Air New Zealand unveiled plans to operate about... 👓 View full article