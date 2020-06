Related videos from verified sources Financial Focus for June 8



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. A new survey finds that Nevadans need to work a 40.2-hour workweek in order to afford rent... Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:57 Published 3 hours ago Vegas Golden Knights return to City National Arena as NHL moves into Phase 2 of its Return to Play plan



Vegas Golden Knights return to City National Arena as NHL moves into Phase 2 of its Return to Play plan. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:12 Published 8 hours ago LVMPD not part of Blue Lives Matter March in Las Vegas



LVMPD not part of Blue Lives Matter March in Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29 Published 8 hours ago

Tweets about this