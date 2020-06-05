Less pomp and circumstance, more pandemic: Florida board urges universities to move summer graduation ceremonies online

Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

While universities are readying to return to campus in the fall, officials are warning of gathering too soon. The Florida Board of Governors, which oversees a dozen state universities including the University of South Florida and Florida Polytechnic University, released a statement Thursday morning saying universities need to make "alternate plans" for a summer graduation ceremony. "Recognizing that health guidelines still limit gatherings at this time, it is prudent for universities to develop… 👓 View full article

