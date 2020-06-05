JCPenney announces more closings, including in KC area

Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

As JCPenney works to right itself during bankruptcy, the retail company announced more permanent closings of stores. The shutterings include the company's Independence store in Bolger Square at 17610 E. 39th St. S, JCPenney said in a Thursday release. The location is one of 154 stores affected by the decision. That leaves about 600 stores open nationwide, USA Today reports. JCPenney still has six stores in the metro area, with three on the Kansas side and three on the Missouri side. The company…


