Apple Offers Covid-19 Testing For Employees Returning To Offices
Friday, 5 June 2020 () Apple Inc. is taking necessary precautions including Covid-19 testing for those employees returning to work at its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the process. The company, which opened its main Apple Park office in May bringing back some hardware and software engineers, plans the gradual reopening of the building keeping the coronavirus safeguards.
Apple will make COVID-19 tests available to any employee that wants one.
According to Business Insider, the optional tests are being offered to employees as they return to the office,
The tech giant will also require temperature checks and masks.
Apple said they will also be limiting the number of...
