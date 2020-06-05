Global  

Apple Offers Covid-19 Testing For Employees Returning To Offices

RTTNews Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
Apple Inc. is taking necessary precautions including Covid-19 testing for those employees returning to work at its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the process. The company, which opened its main Apple Park office in May bringing back some hardware and software engineers, plans the gradual reopening of the building keeping the coronavirus safeguards.
