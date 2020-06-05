Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Government Data Shows Unbelievable Rebound In Employment In May

RTTNews Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday claimed employment in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a substantial rebound in the month of May. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 2.51 million jobs in May after plummeting by a revised 20.69 million jobs in April.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: CM Gehlot launches Online Labour Employment Exchange amid COVID-19 crisis

CM Gehlot launches Online Labour Employment Exchange amid COVID-19 crisis 01:15

 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently launched the Raj Kaushal Portal and Online Shramik Employment Exchange through video conferencing. It is a major initiative taken by the state government after the lockdown, to make it easier for the workers to get employment who are suffering from...

Tweets about this