U.S. Government Data Shows Unbelievable Rebound In Employment In May Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday claimed employment in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a substantial rebound in the month of May. The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 2.51 million jobs in May after plummeting by a revised 20.69 million jobs in April. 👓 View full article

