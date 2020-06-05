Global  

3 things business owners should do about business interruption insurance

bizjournals Friday, 5 June 2020
Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, nearly one-third of small business owners’ report cash flow as their biggest challenge over the next few months, according to a survey of small and medium size business owners by Facebook and the Small Business Roundtable. Moreover, they (like many of us) are struggling to balance business needs and caring for added household responsibilities. Many owners have been paying for business interruption coverage intended to protect companies from the loss of income…
