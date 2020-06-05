3 things business owners should do about business interruption insurance
Friday, 5 June 2020 () Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, nearly one-third of small business owners’ report cash flow as their biggest challenge over the next few months, according to a survey of small and medium size business owners by Facebook and the Small Business Roundtable. Moreover, they (like many of us) are struggling to balance business needs and caring for added household responsibilities. Many owners have been paying for business interruption coverage intended to protect companies from the loss of income…
Many small business owners work their whole lives to build their dream. But what happens to that business if the owner passes away? Where does the value go? Joining us with three important steps that small business owners can take to protect and pass on the value of their beneficiaries is Gifford...