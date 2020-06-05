Orange County to start accepting small business grant applications Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Orange County will open its small business assistance grant application process next week to help local firms that have been hurt financially by the coronavirus pandemic. The county expects to help 6,500 small businesses with one-time grants of $10,000. The application process for businesses will start June 8 at 8 a.m. here. The county has had 8,000-9,000 hits a day on the website for the small business program. That is a good indicator of the interest in it, said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings… 👓 View full article

