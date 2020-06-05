Now what? Cybersecurity concerns arise as workers return to the office
Friday, 5 June 2020 () After rushing to send employees and equipment home and establishing ways for working remotely on the fly, the return to work offers the opportunity for a more measured approach by chief information officers (CIOs) and IT teams. The reality is that not everyone will return to work in their offices, meaning distributed teams will be a reality for quite some time to come. With network security a top priority, it offers ideas on what “back to work” looks like to assist IT teams figuring out their…
Chinese tech giant Baidu offered Reuters a glimpse of how it's keeping staff safe as they return to work. It could be a vision of the future for office workers everywhere. Julian Satterthwaite reports.