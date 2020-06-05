Global  

Now what? Cybersecurity concerns arise as workers return to the office

bizjournals Friday, 5 June 2020
After rushing to send employees and equipment home and establishing ways for working remotely on the fly, the return to work offers the opportunity for a more measured approach by chief information officers (CIOs) and IT teams. The reality is that not everyone will return to work in their offices, meaning distributed teams will be a reality for quite some time to come. With network security a top priority, it offers ideas on what “back to work” looks like to assist IT teams figuring out their…
