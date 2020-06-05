Tribal casinos come out against proposed amendment legalizing sports gambling

Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

California is moving toward legalizing sports gambling for tribal casinos — but tribes aren't happy about it. On Tuesday, a proposed amendment passed the Senate Governmental Organization Committee that would change the California Constitution on gambling in a number of ways. The amendment was introduced by state Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa) and Assemblyman Adam Gray (D-Merced). It would allow tribal casinos and racetracks to offer sports wagering, both at their locations and online. In May 2018,…


