COVID-19 outbreak lasts longer if implementing physical distancing is delayed



Cities that took more time to implement social distancing measures also spent more time dealing with the virus than others that acted quickly, suggested a new analysis of COVID-19 outbreaks in 58.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 7 hours ago

Covid update: India ranks 5th; Trump on India’s cases; G20’s $21 billion aid



From India becoming the 5th worst affected nation to Donald Trump’s remark on cases in India and China, here are the top ten updates on the coronavirus pandemic. India has now over 2.4 lakh cases and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:51 Published 8 hours ago