CBIZ Small Business Employment Index takes second-largest fall in May
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () The CBIZ Small Business Employment Index recorded the second-largest decline in its 11-year history in May, thanks to enduring economic consequences from the Covid-19 pandemic. The small-business employment index, which tracks payroll and hiring trends at more than 3,300 companies with fewer than 300 employees nationwide, fell a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in May, second only to its whopping 9.4-percent drop in April. The CBIZ Small Business Employment Index focuses on how well small businesses…
Many small business owners work their whole lives to build their dream. But what happens to that business if the owner passes away? Where does the value go? Joining us with three important steps that..
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:11Published
Tweets about this
George Fradelos, PhD Retweet selected by the https://t.co/VrYpSbEPRO team | CBIZ : October Breaks Negative Hiring Streak, According to C… https://t.co/WinkwbhTgM 12 hours ago
George Fradelos, PhD Retweet selected by the https://t.co/VrYpSbEPRO team | CBIZ : October Breaks Negative Hiring Streak, According to C… https://t.co/d3yyTWhQZL 16 hours ago
George Fradelos, PhD Retweet selected by the https://t.co/VrYpSbEPRO team | CBIZ : October Breaks Negative Hiring Streak, According to C… https://t.co/s7FkcTrcWQ 23 hours ago
NY Business Journal The CBIZ Small Business Employment Index recorded the second-largest decline in its 11-year history in May, thanks… https://t.co/AXKWbCsWQC 1 day ago
George Fradelos, PhD Retweet selected by the https://t.co/VrYpSbEPRO team | CBIZ : October Breaks Negative Hiring Streak, According to C… https://t.co/5uY6mrZSuq 1 day ago