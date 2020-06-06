CBIZ Small Business Employment Index takes second-largest fall in May

Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The CBIZ Small Business Employment Index recorded the second-largest decline in its 11-year history in May, thanks to enduring economic consequences from the Covid-19 pandemic. The small-business employment index, which tracks payroll and hiring trends at more than 3,300 companies with fewer than 300 employees nationwide, fell a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in May, second only to its whopping 9.4-percent drop in April. The CBIZ Small Business Employment Index focuses on how well small businesses… 👓 View full article

