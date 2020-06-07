Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asia Today: South Korea's cases surpass 50 for 2nd day

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Sunday reported 57 additional cases of the coronavirus, marking a second day in a row that its daily jump is above 50 as authorities struggle to suppress a spike in infections in the densely populated Seoul area.

The new cases took the country’s total to 11,776 with 273 deaths.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 10,552 of them have recovered while 951 others remain in treatment.

South Korea’s caseload peaked in late February and early March when it recorded hundreds of new cases each day. But the outbreak has significantly eased amid aggressive tracing, testing and treatment, prompting authorities to loosen strict social distancing rules.

The new cases in recent weeks have been linked to nightclubs, an e-commerce warehouse, church gatherings and door-to-door sellers in the Seoul metropolitan area.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— CHINA HAS FIRST LOCAL INFECTION IN WEEKS: China on Sunday reported its first non-imported case of the new coronavirus in two weeks, an infected person on the island of Hainan off the southern coast. The National Health Commission said there were also five imported cases in the previous 24-hour period, bringing the nation’s total case count to 83,036. China has largely stopped the spread of the virus at home, though it continues to have occasional localized outbreaks. It is on guard against imported cases as it begins to ease restrictions on flights and people arriving from abroad. The official death toll in China is 4,634.

— AUSTRALIA HOPES NO INFECTION FROM RALLIES: Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said he hopes the Black Lives Matter rallies across the country on Saturday that broke COVID-19 social distancing rules will not lead to a new wave...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Testing the waters: South Korea's largest waterpark opens [Video]

Testing the waters: South Korea's largest waterpark opens

A handful of rubber floats tumbled down the giant slide at South Korea's largest waterpark Caribbean Bay on Friday, its first day back in business since the coronavirus pandemic hit. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published
Biggest Water Park in South Korea Reopens but With New COVID-19 Measures and Restrictions! [Video]

Biggest Water Park in South Korea Reopens but With New COVID-19 Measures and Restrictions!

Caribbean Bay, South Korea's biggest waterpark reopened to visitors for the first time since being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published
Lessons from lockdown: Cities to share experiences with COVID-19 [Video]

Lessons from lockdown: Cities to share experiences with COVID-19

Seoul hosts a teleconference for mayors of 40 major cities to share their experiences dealing with the coronavirus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Asia Today: South Korea’s cases surpass 50 for 2nd day

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Sunday reported 57 additional cases of the coronavirus, marking a second day in a row that its daily jump is above 50...
Seattle Times

Asia Today: South Korea clamps down again as virus rebounds

BANGKOK (AP) — Areas around the South Korean capital moved to curb large gatherings Tuesday and officials urged churchgoers and some health care workers to...
Seattle Times

Asia Today: 27 new cases in South Korea, 2 in China

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Sunday reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus, including 21 from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area,...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

pjsaavedram

Patricio Saavedra RT @hieunshin: Really proud of this piece and its timing. Nearly half of the SK population weren't born when the Gwangju massacre happened… 2 minutes ago

hbdchick

hbd chick - #TestTestTest #Masks4All RT @razibkhan: SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Sunday reported 57 additional cases of the coronavirus, marking a second day&hellip… 2 hours ago

Elucidatus

卐明らめる卐 South Korea's Chinese coronavirus cases surpass 50 for 2nd straight day https://t.co/E8hCufI1Ew 2 hours ago

EducateRohingya

Rohingya Edu Centre Asia Today: South Korea clamps down again as virus rebounds - Greenwich Time https://t.co/Pn59vOirJX https://t.co/F0kbLJbIKA 3 hours ago

KimTongHyung

Tong-hyung Kim RT @hyungjin1972: Asia Today: South Korea's cases surpass 50 for 2nd day (from @AP) https://t.co/LYHkIXXeTD 3 hours ago

ZAQSBusiness

Business News Asia Today: India reports 10,000 new cases before reopening https://t.co/GerbSuVtHb 5 hours ago

razibkhan

Razib 🥥 'covid-19 didn't go away!' Khan SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Sunday reported 57 additional cases of the coronavirus, marking a second d… https://t.co/NXReSceCBM 6 hours ago

hyungjin1972

Hyung-jin Kim 김형진 Asia Today: South Korea's cases surpass 50 for 2nd day (from @AP) https://t.co/LYHkIXXeTD 7 hours ago