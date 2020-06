HSBC warns it could face reprisals in China if UK bans Huawei equipment - the Telegraph Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

HSBC Holdings Plc Chairman Mark Tucker has warned Britain against a ban on networking equipment made by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, claiming the bank could face reprisals in China, the Telegraph reported on Saturday. 👓 View full article

