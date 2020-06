ANA starts medical protection kit production to prevent coronavirus spread in Japan



Amid the coronavirus crisis, world aviation companies are suffering due to lack of passengers and flights. But even in this scenario, All Nippon Airways has decided to provide its support by producing.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:20 Published 1 week ago

This is How an Italian Swimming Club is Reopening After the Pandemic Lockdown



A day at the pool? This is what the “new normal” looks like at a sporting club in Rome as Italy reopens some locations ahead of the summer. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago