Related news from verified sources AstraZeneca approached Gilead about potential merger: Bloomberg News AstraZeneca Plc has approached rival drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc about a potential merger, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the...

Reuters 5 hours ago



AstraZeneca approaches Gilead about potential merger - Bloomberg News AstraZeneca Plc has approached rival drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc about a potential merger, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the...

Reuters India 8 hours ago





Tweets about this