Reliance raises Rs 5,683.50 crore from AIDA

IndiaTimes Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Reliance Industries on Sunday said it sold 1.16 per cent stake in its digital unit to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for Rs 5,683.50 crore, taking the cumulative fund raising to Rs 97,885.65 crore that will help pare debt at the oil-to-telecom conglomerate.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Reliance Jio-ADIA deal: All you need to know

Reliance Jio-ADIA deal: All you need to know 01:41

 Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)  raised ₹5,683.50 crore from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for its Jio Platforms. ADIA’s investment will translate into a 1.16% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. Including the latest investment,...

