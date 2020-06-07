Reliance raises Rs 5,683.50 crore from AIDA

Sunday, 7 June 2020 () Reliance Industries on Sunday said it sold 1.16 per cent stake in its digital unit to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for Rs 5,683.50 crore, taking the cumulative fund raising to Rs 97,885.65 crore that will help pare debt at the oil-to-telecom conglomerate.
