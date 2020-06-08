Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asia Today: New Zealand succeeds in eradicating coronavirus

SeattlePI.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported Monday that the final person known to have been infected has recovered.

It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported in New Zealand, and Monday also marked the first time since late February that there have been no active cases.

Health officials caution that new cases could be imported into the country, which has closed its borders to everybody but citizens and residents, with some exceptions.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said it was a pleasing development. “Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but as we’ve previously said, ongoing vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential,” Bloomfield said.

Experts say a number of factors have helped the nation of 5 million wipe out the disease. Its isolated location in the South Pacific gave it vital time to see how outbreaks spread in other countries, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acted decisively by imposing a strict lockdown early in New Zealand's outbreak.

Just over 1,500 people contracted the virus in New Zealand, including 22 who died.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— SCHOOLS FULLY REOPENED: South Korea reported 38 new cases, most of them in the Seoul region, where authorities are trying to stem transmissions among e-commerce workers, door-to-door sellers and people who went out amid loosened social distancing. Health Minister Park Neunghoo called for officials to examine supplies of testing equipment in case infections continue to increase. He also called for education officials to double-check prevention measures. Schools were fully back in session Monday with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

30 Years Living in New Mexico Wilderness Made These Two Social Distancing Masters [Video]

30 Years Living in New Mexico Wilderness Made These Two Social Distancing Masters

Mariann Hardy and her partner Wendell aren't phased by coronavirus "shelter in place" and social distancing. They go weeks without seeing anyone and have a shipping container full of food buried under..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:02Published
Mum Dies After Drinking Two Liters of Coke Per Day [Video]

Mum Dies After Drinking Two Liters of Coke Per Day

INVERCARGILL, NEW ZEALAND — A mum of three died after drinking nearly two liters of Coke, plus energy drinks, per day. 34-year-old Amy Louise Thorpe from Invercargill, New Zealand was also 15..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:45Published
Gov. Cuomo Again Urges Protesters To Get Tested For Coronavirus [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Again Urges Protesters To Get Tested For Coronavirus

As New York City prepares to enter Phase One of coronavirus recovery, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging anyone who has taken part in protests to get tested.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Asia Today: New Zealand succeeds in eradicating coronavirus

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported Monday that the final person known to...
Seattle Times

The Conversation: NZ hits zero active Covid-19 coronavirus cases. Here are five measures to keep it that way

The Conversation: NZ hits zero active Covid-19 coronavirus cases. Here are five measures to keep it that wayNew Zealand has "eliminated" Covid-19 "for now", Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has declared, announcing the nation will move to alert level 1 from midnight...
New Zealand Herald

Asia Today: Australia to restart flights to New Zealand

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Canberra Airport opened a register for travelers interested in flying from the Australian capital to New Zealand on July 1 in a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

aandrade32015

LOVE FOOTBALL, BASKETBALL CANADA RT @NEWS1130: New Zealand has eradicated the coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported Monday that the final person known… 2 hours ago

LouisWPLG

Louis Aguirre Asia Today: Indonesian capital partly reopens after lockdown https://t.co/kxiSJImujY 5 hours ago

Go2WebMarketing

Social Media Buzz Asia Today: New Zealand succeeds in eradicating coronavirus https://t.co/p8eO2Gh3BB 5 hours ago

MattKast187

nikto RT @aileenwthenews: New Zealand eradicates COVID-19 https://t.co/4aznsLNucK 6 hours ago

LeonardoZ

LeonardoZ Asia Today: New Zealand succeeds in eradicating coronavirus https://t.co/mDJCJtKpPO 6 hours ago

aileenwthenews

Aileen New Zealand eradicates COVID-19 https://t.co/4aznsLNucK 6 hours ago