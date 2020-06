Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

AstraZeneca has made a preliminary approach to rival drugmaker Gilead Sciences about a potential merger, as per sources in what would be the biggest healthcare deal on record. The UK-based firm informally contacted Gilead last month to gauge its interest in a possible tie-up, said sources, who added that AstraZeneca didn't specify terms for any transaction.