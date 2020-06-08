Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP FACT CHECK: Trump exaggerations on blacks’ economic gains
Seattle Times Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is exaggerating economic gains for African Americans during his administration. He claims full credit for achieving the best economic figures for blacks across the board. That’s not accurate. Black unemployment did reach a low last year, but much of the progress came during the Obama administration. Household median income […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump's Senior Economic Adviser Called Working Americans "Human Capital Stock" [Video]

President Trump's Senior Economic Adviser Called Working Americans "Human Capital Stock"

President Trump's senior White House economic adviser, on Sunday called working Americans "human capital stock". Economic adviser Kevin Hassett said in an interview that America's "human capital..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump's Economic Adviser Warns Of US Hitting Double-Digit Negative Growth [Video]

Trump's Economic Adviser Warns Of US Hitting Double-Digit Negative Growth

President Donald Trump’s economic adviser warned the U.S. may hit double-digit negative growth. Kevin Hassett also warned the U.S. unemployment rate may rise to 16-17%. According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
White House Economic Adviser: Coming Months Are 'Going To Look Terrible' [Video]

White House Economic Adviser: Coming Months Are 'Going To Look Terrible'

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Sunday the US unemployment rate is likely to hit 16% or higher in April. President Donald Trump’s advisers want to hone a list of five or six ideas to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

AP FACT CHECK: Trump exaggerations on blacks' economic gains

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is exaggerating economic gains for African Americans during his administration. He claims full credit for achieving...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this