AP FACT CHECK: Trump exaggerations on blacks’ economic gains
Monday, 8 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is exaggerating economic gains for African Americans during his administration. He claims full credit for achieving the best economic figures for blacks across the board. That’s not accurate. Black unemployment did reach a low last year, but much of the progress came during the Obama administration. Household median income […]
