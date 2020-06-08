Global  

Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Hindu Monday, 8 June 2020
Oil companies had on Sunday raised prices by 60 paisa per litre on both petrol and diesel after ending a 83-day hiatus in daily rate revision.
UP: Watch people's reaction as petrol, diesel prices hiked amid lockdown [Video]

UP: Watch people's reaction as petrol, diesel prices hiked amid lockdown

Many people reacted sharply to the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to increase prices of petrol and diesel in the state. The Yogi Adityanath government raised the value-added tax on auto fuels,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:15Published
Motorists oppose price hike on petrol, diesel in UP [Video]

Motorists oppose price hike on petrol, diesel in UP

Motorists objected Centre's move on increasing price of petrol and disease to boost revenue collection amid lockdown. Most of them objected the move due to lack of income amid coronavirus situation...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:32Published

