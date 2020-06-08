U.S. mortgage rates nudge up, yet remain near all-time low mark
Monday, 8 June 2020 () For the sixth consecutive week, U.S. mortgage rates stayed below 3.30 percent, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.18 percent for the week ending June 4 — up slightly from 3.15 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.82 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “While the economy is slowly rebounding, all signs continue to point to a solid recovery in home sales activity heading into the summer as prospective…
Legally, race must not be a factor in mortgage lending in the United States.
However, persistently high rates of loan denials and low rates of African American homeownership tell a different story.
A 2019 Lending Tree report revealed nearly 1 in 10 borrowers get denied a mortgage. It also found...