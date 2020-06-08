The Jason Mudd Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning https://t.co/j29Hluc63y 15 minutes ago Mimi Perreault, PhD RT @PRWeekUS: Breakfast Briefing: -Brands and athletes cut ties with CrossFit -NYT editorial page editor James Bennet resigns ...and 3 othe… 1 hour ago @PRWeekUS Breakfast Briefing: -Brands and athletes cut ties with CrossFit -NYT editorial page editor James Bennet resigns ...… https://t.co/Tlhrl0XrOz 1 hour ago Tech Image Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning https://t.co/MKvwJOBLOW 16 hours ago Pitch Society Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning https://t.co/WLFL9OEzY7 2 days ago @PRWeekUS Breakfast Briefing: Fight racism by looking in the mirror; New York Times op-ed was a mistake; Gail Heimann talks W… https://t.co/sRdkLINRpE 3 days ago media.info Worldwide US: Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning https://t.co/RA5WQKzQwc /via @prweekuknews #press 3 days ago Ken Hitchner NJ Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning https://t.co/wlu8HVJyi3 3 days ago