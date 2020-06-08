Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alert: Energy company BP says it plans to cut 10,000 jobs from its global workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic

SeattlePI.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Energy company BP says it plans to cut 10,000 jobs from its global workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: BP to slash 10,000 jobs due to coronavirus

BP to slash 10,000 jobs due to coronavirus 00:30

 The boss of UK oil giant BP has told staff it plans to cut 10,000 jobs from its global workforce just weeks after increasing the dividend it pays to shareholders. The company said the move will “significantly impact senior levels” of management in the business, with its top leadership roles to be...

Related videos from verified sources

Company ‘Thinks Outside the Box’ to Help Workers Return to Office With Cardboard [Video]

Company ‘Thinks Outside the Box’ to Help Workers Return to Office With Cardboard

One company is using cardboard to try to safely return the workforce back to office buildings. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:53Published
BP to Cut 10,000 Jobs Due to Oil Price Crash [Video]

BP to Cut 10,000 Jobs Due to Oil Price Crash

CEO Bernard Looney told employees that the company will decrease its global workforce by nearly 15% this year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Stitch Fix Prepares for Mass Layoffs [Video]

Stitch Fix Prepares for Mass Layoffs

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the American workforce, Stitch Fix becomes the latest company to announce layoffs. The company will lay off 1,400 workers beginning in September.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:13Published

Related news from verified sources

BP to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide amid virus pandemic

 LONDON (AP) — Energy company BP said Monday that its global workforce will be trimmed by 10,000 jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic slams the oil and gas industry....
Seattle Times

BP to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide amid coronavirus pandemic

 Energy company BP said Monday that its global workforce will be trimmed by 10,000 jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic slams the oil and gas industry.
CBC.ca

BP to cut 10,000 jobs, reports say

 London-based energy giant BP PLC (NYSE: BP), which has its U.S. headquarters in Houston, plans to cut about 15% of its global headcount, Reuters and the...
bizjournals


Tweets about this