Alert: Energy company BP says it plans to cut 10,000 jobs from its global workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The boss of UK oil giant BP has told staff it plans to cut 10,000 jobs from its global workforce just weeks after increasing the dividend it pays to shareholders. The company said the move will “significantly impact senior levels” of management in the business, with its top leadership roles to be...
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the American workforce, Stitch Fix becomes the latest company to announce layoffs. The company will lay off 1,400 workers beginning in September.