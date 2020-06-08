Multiple Alabama J.C. Penney locations to close Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Four Alabama J.C. Penney locations are closing while the retailer undergoes Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings. An initial list of proposed stores to be closed permanently was revealed June 4. It includes locations in Florence on Cox Creek Parkway, Andalusia on River Falls Street, Scottsboro on South Broad and Spanish Fort on Town Center Avenue. The retailer, which is headquartered in Plano, Texas, will offer liquidation sales, and another phase of store closing sales could start July 1. According… 👓 View full article

