Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The next Silicon Valley IPO more than doubled in size on Monday

bizjournals Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Vaccine developer Vaxcyte Inc. more than doubled how much it hopes to raise in an upcoming IPO on Monday. The Foster City company, whose chairman Moncef Slaoui is the chief adviser for the Trump Administration's Covid-19 vaccine team, now hopes to raise as much as $257.6 million. That's up from the placekeeper figure of $100 million it set in its original filing at the end of May. It's been a good year so far for the five life science companies from the region that have gone public. Two from South…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

The 50s look to return this weekend, though it will be breezy. We'll have more clouds on Saturday, with more sun on Sunday. Once again it will be breezy with cooler temps (40s) by the lake...

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 04:00Published
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northeast Wisconsin. We will see snowfall to the northwest of the Fox Valley with snowfall totals over a foot in areas of North..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 04:16Published

Tweets about this

RealGtb

TheRealGTB RT @Intelliware_Inc: Recover faster from the next major interruption without re-engineering your technology roadmap. Discover how a promisi… 8 hours ago

30H1b

40 mil & counting..thank U H1B, H2, L1, J1, H4EAD RT @michellemalkin: Silicon Valley companies Zume Pizza, VMWare, Shutterfly, Intel, Comcast, Xilinx, 23andMe & NortonLifeLock will lay off… 11 hours ago

Intelliware_Inc

Intelliware Dev Inc. Recover faster from the next major interruption without re-engineering your technology roadmap. Discover how a prom… https://t.co/2DdGanrAyZ 13 hours ago

southridgenow

Southridge Church Thank you to everyone who joined us this morning! We have one more online service at 5P! Don't forget our new locat… https://t.co/stC4oKrOoa 1 day ago

Artful_Roger

Roger Beharry Lall An interesting perspective via IDEO on the future of innovation and entrepreneurship. The 'silicon valley' model we… https://t.co/XY1Pfesx02 2 days ago

Christine1T

Christine1T 🙃🧙‍♀️🇺🇸 Silicon Valley tech company seeking Small Business Owners, Self-Employed & Freelancers who sell products or offer s… https://t.co/ej6ky7nMc5 2 days ago

Talkinghead2017

Stop Making Sense @alexisohanian @Kaepernick7 @yourrightscamp This is one***of a way to say you don’t want to deal with reddit any… https://t.co/HYHkkxIjGY 3 days ago

aceckhouse

Aaron 🥑🚈🌲🏀 want to learn more about how to help #SchoolsAndCommunitiesFirst raise billions for California public schools & ser… https://t.co/HAYf4ClKPc 4 days ago