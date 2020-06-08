Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ideanomics kicks off $2.8M Nissan electric taxi delivery in China's Guanxi province

Proactive Investors Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) announced Monday that it has begun fulfilling an order of 2,300 electric taxis in the city of Guilin, located in China's Guanxi province. The first 200 taxis, worth roughly $2.8 million, are expected to be delivered in July. The initial wave of cars will consist of Dongfeng Nissan Sylphy ZE vehicles, a regional version of the Nissan Sentra midsize sedan.  The order was secured by Ideanomics Mobile Energy Global (MEG) division, which has offices in China, through its partner QuianXi. The order was originally announced in November. READ: Ideanomics enters into JV to create investment company focused on new infrastructure projects in China "As China's economy recovers and businesses gradually resume operations, Ideanomics continues to execute on its business plans and grow its EV business," Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor said in a statement. "We are pleased to announce this delivery and expect to build sales momentum throughout the year while redirecting resources from non-core businesses to help support growth in MEG." The remainder of the order is expected to be delivered later this year and is likely to include multiple manufacturers, the company said. Ideanomics, headquartered in New York with offices in Beijing and Qingdao, China, is a global company focused on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next-generation financial services and fintech products. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: US helped rebuild China: Donald Trump

US helped rebuild China: Donald Trump 01:44

 Commenting on relations with China, US President Donald Trump stated that US helped rebuild China. "China has taken tremendous advantage of the United States, we helped rebuild China, we gave them 500 billion dollars a year. How stupid are the people who represented our country with China and many...

Related videos from verified sources

Chinese firefighters rescue man trapped on 100-metre-high cliff [Video]

Chinese firefighters rescue man trapped on 100-metre-high cliff

Firefighters in southwestern China rescued a man who got trapped on an over 100-metre-high cliff.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Govt will not keep anyone in dark over India-China standoff matter: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Govt will not keep anyone in dark over India-China standoff matter: Rajnath Singh

Government will not keep anyone in the dark over India and China standoff matter assured Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 14. "Talks are underway with China at diplomatic and military..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published
Situation at India-China border is under control: Army Chief [Video]

Situation at India-China border is under control: Army Chief

On India-China border issue, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the situation is under control. He said, "I would like to assure everyone that entire situation along our borders with China is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Ideanomics seeing good vehicle sales at MEG center in Qingdao; eyeing full-year sales target

 Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) has said it is seeing good traction at its subsidiary Mobile Energy Global's (MEG) expo center in Qingdao, Shandong province, China...
Proactive Investors

Ideanomics says MEG subsidiary taps manufacturers including Tesla to fulfill orders for EV taxis in China

 Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) announced Wednesday that its subsidiary Mobile Energy Global (MEG) has selected several manufacturers to fulfill its sales orders...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this