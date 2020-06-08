Ideanomics kicks off $2.8M Nissan electric taxi delivery in China's Guanxi province Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) announced Monday that it has begun fulfilling an order of 2,300 electric taxis in the city of Guilin, located in China's Guanxi province. The first 200 taxis, worth roughly $2.8 million, are expected to be delivered in July. The initial wave of cars will consist of Dongfeng Nissan Sylphy ZE vehicles, a regional version of the Nissan Sentra midsize sedan. The order was secured by Ideanomics Mobile Energy Global (MEG) division, which has offices in China, through its partner QuianXi. The order was originally announced in November. READ: Ideanomics enters into JV to create investment company focused on new infrastructure projects in China "As China's economy recovers and businesses gradually resume operations, Ideanomics continues to execute on its business plans and grow its EV business," Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor said in a statement. "We are pleased to announce this delivery and expect to build sales momentum throughout the year while redirecting resources from non-core businesses to help support growth in MEG." The remainder of the order is expected to be delivered later this year and is likely to include multiple manufacturers, the company said. Ideanomics, headquartered in New York with offices in Beijing and Qingdao, China, is a global company focused on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next-generation financial services and fintech products. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel


