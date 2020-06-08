Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Five Things for Monday, including a mass Covid outbreak

bizjournals Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Good morning. Have a good weekend? Here are Five Things for Monday. Calls for police reform are gaining momentum as protests against racism and police violence continued into another week Sunday. The Oregonian reports Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty's proposals to redirect $8 million to $9 million in department funding by eliminating programs. OPB also outlines ways to reform policing and increasing accountability. Pacific Seafood in Newport is the site of one of the largest workplace…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Neighbour flings POO and URINE over a couples' fence [Video]

Neighbour flings POO and URINE over a couples' fence

A couple have been left feeling "intimidated" in their own home after months of being targeted by a nightmare neighbour - who throws POO and URINE into their garden. George Purchase, 68, and his..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published
Coronavirus lockdown has changed the way Americans look for love [Video]

Coronavirus lockdown has changed the way Americans look for love

As lockdown continues, people are craving intimacy and connection in isolation and some are going to extremes to get it. Forty-two percent of Americans in relationships have downloaded a dating app..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this

breakingPDXnews

Breaking PDX News Five Things for Monday, including a mass Covid outbreak: Good morning. Have a good weekend? Here are Five Things fo… https://t.co/bQv8xfkgo1 5 hours ago

breakingPDXnews

Breaking PDX News Five Things for Tuesday, including a quieter night in Portland: Good morning. Time for Tuesday's Five Things. Thous… https://t.co/y6xvzaKcbD 6 days ago

USATODAYmoney

USA TODAY Money Shop our picks for the top 5 Amazon deals of the day, including some of our favorite vacuums, espresso machines and… https://t.co/MFxCcBxVzU 1 week ago

USATODAYmoney

USA TODAY Money Shop our picks for the top five Amazon deals of the day, including some of our favorite vacuums, espresso machines… https://t.co/Wbb4RpBjbT 1 week ago

usatodaytech

USA TODAY Tech Shop our picks for the top five Amazon deals of the day, including some of our favorite vacuums, espresso machines… https://t.co/DJ3OukNEQI 1 week ago

SantasToolsNToy

Easton Area Pickleball RT @usatodaytech: Shop our picks for the top 5 Amazon deals of the day, including some of our favorite vacuums, espresso machines and more.… 1 week ago

usatodaytech

USA TODAY Tech Shop our picks for the top 5 Amazon deals of the day, including some of our favorite vacuums, espresso machines and… https://t.co/2JQkibHAUy 1 week ago

breakingPDXnews

Breaking PDX News Five Things for Monday, including another night of Portland protests: Good morning. After an unsettling weekend, it… https://t.co/UmVTJpAqIS 1 week ago