Storm Cristobal Weakens To Tropical Depression

RTTNews Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Cristobal weakened to a tropical depression Monday morning after making landfall in Southeast Louisiana on Sunday evening, producing dangerous flooding. The third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, Cristobal made landfall after 5 p.m., and is forecast to bring heavy rain and tropical storm-force wind gusts into Mississippi and Alabama. The National Hurricane Center
 Cristobal has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression as it continues to move north into the Southeast.

