Storm Cristobal Weakens To Tropical Depression

Monday, 8 June 2020 () Tropical Storm Cristobal weakened to a tropical depression Monday morning after making landfall in Southeast Louisiana on Sunday evening, producing dangerous flooding. The third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, Cristobal made landfall after 5 p.m., and is forecast to bring heavy rain and tropical storm-force wind gusts into Mississippi and Alabama. The National Hurricane Center
This huge waterspout occurred over the Gulf of Mexico due to the tropical storm in the area. It was gigantic in size and raised several meters high towards the sky. The waterspout looked like a tornado..