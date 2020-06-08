Global  

It's official: The US fell into recession in February, according to the central economic authority

Business Insider Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
It's official: The US fell into recession in February, according to the central economic authority· The US fell into a recession in February, the National Bureau of Economic Research said on Monday. The NBER is considered the official arbiter of recessions.
· That ended the 128-month economic expansion, the longest on record.
· The committee acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic had led to an economic downturn with...
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: The US Fell Into An Economic Recession In February

The US Fell Into An Economic Recession In February 00:32

 According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), the US fell into a recession in February. Business Insider, reports that the NBER is considered the official authority on recessions. The recession ended the longest economic expansion on record, which lasted 128 months. The coronavirus...

