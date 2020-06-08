Big Burrito Restaurant Group announces reopening plans

Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Big Burrito Restaurant Group will open eight of its restaurants Tuesday with most of the rest soon to follow as the local company works to re-establish its operations after being shut down for more than two months due to the emergency state measures for the Covid-19 pandemic. The company announced Monday in an email to its customers that its Mad Mex restaurants in the region - North Hills, Oakland, Robinson, Shadyside, South Hills and Waterworks - are scheduled to open Tuesday, June 8, along with… 👓 View full article

