Big Burrito Restaurant Group announces reopening plans

bizjournals Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Big Burrito Restaurant Group will open eight of its restaurants Tuesday with most of the rest soon to follow as the local company works to re-establish its operations after being shut down for more than two months due to the emergency state measures for the Covid-19 pandemic. The company announced Monday in an email to its customers that its Mad Mex restaurants in the region - North Hills, Oakland, Robinson, Shadyside, South Hills and Waterworks - are scheduled to open Tuesday, June 8, along with…
