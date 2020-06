World’s largest solar bid bagged by Adani Green Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Adani Green Energy Ltd has bagged the world's largest solar bid entailing building a photovoltaic (PV) power plant of 8,000 MW and setting up a domestic solar panel manufacturing capacity of 2,000 MW, envisaging a total investment of roughly $6 billion. 👓 View full article

