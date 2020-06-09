Reebok ends CrossFit partnership after CEO's tweet



CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman tweeted an insensitive comment about George Floyd on Saturday, and now, brands are fleeing. It was in response to a tweet from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:40 Published 2 days ago

CTV News 22 hours ago



RTTNews 22 hours ago



TMZ.com 20 hours ago





