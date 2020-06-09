Reebok ends CrossFit partnership after CEO's tweet
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Reebok International Ltd., the Boston-based athletic gear and footwear maker, plans to drop a partnership with CrossFit Inc. The move comes after CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman posted to Twitter, "It's FLOYD-19" over the weekend, a reference to George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, and a response to to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). Glassman added, "Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model…
