OnePlus Z smartphone to launch in India on July 10

Hindu Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
As per the report, OnePlus Z will start at ₹24,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which is ₹17,000 less than the base version of the OnePlus 8
One plus unintentionally disables 'X-Ray' filter with an update

One plus unintentionally disables 'X-Ray' filter with an update

Smartphone manufacturer company OnePlus accidentally pushed an over-the-air update that disables a filter that can see through some thin black plastics and, in certain cases, clothes. According to The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes

OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutes

Alright, we're only 2 seconds under, but there's a lot of news here. OnePlus announced the 8 and the 8 Pro, with the pro version featuring maybe the company's first true set of flagship specs, with..

Credit: Engadget AOL     Duration: 09:58Published

OnePlus Will Launch OnePlus Z On July 10 At Rs 24,990: Report

The rumor mill is red hot with all the rumors about OnePlus’ upcoming budget smartphone dubbed OnePlus Z. Now, Android Central has revealed that OnePlus Z will...
Fossbytes


