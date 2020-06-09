One plus unintentionally disables 'X-Ray' filter with an updateSmartphone manufacturer company OnePlus accidentally pushed an over-the-air update that disables a filter that can see through some thin black plastics and, in certain cases, clothes. According to The..
OnePlus 8 announcement in under 10 minutesAlright, we're only 2 seconds under, but there's a lot of news here. OnePlus announced the 8 and the 8 Pro, with the pro version featuring maybe the company's first true set of flagship specs, with..
sundram RT @thandoratimes: #OnePlus Z smartphone expected to launch soon in #India
#OnePlus8 #Oneplus #OnePlusZ #Smartphone #India #OnePlus8Serie… 18 minutes ago
Thand🌏ra Times #OnePlus Z smartphone expected to launch soon in #India
#OnePlus8 #Oneplus #OnePlusZ #Smartphone #India… https://t.co/sI2fLRQNnX 24 minutes ago
www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com OnePlus' affordable smartphone OnePlus Z launch expected on July 10 starting at Rs 24,990. || #OnePlus #OnePlusZ… https://t.co/GuF2TAXG3U 58 minutes ago
Newsd OnePlus Z smartphone to launch in India on July 10 https://t.co/oUX1pwn5zv https://t.co/sa74FBjvPw 2 hours ago
Gadget2 #oneplus Z #smartphone to launch in #India on July 10
https://t.co/WvzvptVttf
#Technology #Gadgets https://t.co/sHIw2b4MfH 2 hours ago
Kalinga TV OnePlus Z Smartphone To Launch In India On July 10 #Kalingatv #OnePlusZ
https://t.co/IUYHUxXYur 3 hours ago
ETTelecom ETTelecom | OnePlus Z smartphone to launch in India on July 10 https://t.co/1rawv4Wzmc 3 hours ago
Telangana Today OnePlus Z smartphone to launch in India on July 10 https://t.co/5Klnhg6qZJ 4 hours ago