Hong Kong spearheads $5 billion Cathay Pacific rescue package
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Hong Kong will lead a $5 billion rescue of Cathay Pacific Airways , which like other airlines has been hit by a global travel slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hong Kong government is set to lead a 5-billion dollar bailout package for Cathay Pacific Airways, in a deal which will give them two observer seats at Cathay's board meetings. Gloria Tso reports.
