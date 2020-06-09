Global  

Hong Kong spearheads $5 billion Cathay Pacific rescue package

Reuters Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Hong Kong will lead a $5 billion rescue of Cathay Pacific Airways , which like other airlines has been hit by a global travel slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: HK government to lead Cathay bailout package

HK government to lead Cathay bailout package 00:57

 The Hong Kong government is set to lead a 5-billion dollar bailout package for Cathay Pacific Airways, in a deal which will give them two observer seats at Cathay's board meetings. Gloria Tso reports.

Related news from verified sources

Hong Kong government says does not intend to hold Cathay Pacific stake long-term

Hong Kong's government does not intend to hold a stake in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd long term after leading a rescue package to help it through the coronavirus...
Reuters

Hong Kong govt to lead Cathay Pacific bailout package: SCMP

Hong Kong's government will lead a near HK$30 billion ($3.9 billion) bailout package for Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd giving it two observer seats in the...
Reuters


