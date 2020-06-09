Emirates lays off pilots, cabin crew, plans thousands more job cuts - sources
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, laid off more pilots and cabin crew on Tuesday as it manages a cash crunch caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, and plans thousands of additional job cuts, five company sources said.
When everyone is together at home, it might be difficult to squeeze in a quick read with so many distractions around you. So how about reading together with your family? Carole Barrowman, our resident..