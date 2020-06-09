Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emirates lays off pilots, cabin crew, plans thousands more job cuts - sources
Reuters India Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, laid off more pilots and cabin crew on Tuesday as it manages a cash crunch caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, and plans thousands of additional job cuts, five company sources said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Fun Read-Aloud Books for the Whole Family [Video]

Fun Read-Aloud Books for the Whole Family

When everyone is together at home, it might be difficult to squeeze in a quick read with so many distractions around you. So how about reading together with your family? Carole Barrowman, our resident..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:44Published
IAB UK Wants An End To Advertisers’ News Lockdown: Mew [Video]

IAB UK Wants An End To Advertisers’ News Lockdown: Mew

The UK arm of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) has joined the calls on advertisers to stop cutting news publishers out of their media plan during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stretching back to..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:28Published
Rare glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship [Video]

Rare glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship

Exclusive videos and pictures reveal a glimpse of quarantine life aboard a luxury megaship off the coast of Brazil where around 650 crew members are in isolation due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Emirates to lay off more pilots, cabin crew on Wednesday, sources say

 Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, will lay off more pilots and cabin crew on Wednesday, sources said, in what would be a second day of...
Reuters

Emirates airline redundancies continue for second day, sources say

 Emirates laid off more pilots and cabin crew on Wednesday in a second day of redundancies at one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, three company sources...
Reuters


Tweets about this

MesutCasin

Mesut Hakkı Caşın RT @breakingavnews: Emirates fires 700 cabin crew, 600 pilots in latest cuts. https://t.co/DibeuICoSw https://t.co/SOrdAxGVrq 13 seconds ago

043088yes

ベタベタ人🥓🌷 RT @Reuters: Emirates lays off thousands of pilots, cabin crew, plans more job cuts: sources https://t.co/4HuW4j4RME https://t.co/XTcRVRDkrF 10 minutes ago

vl_bryan

Victoria Bryan RT @Jamie_Freed: Emirates lays off thousands of pilots, cabin crew, plans more job cuts: sources https://t.co/0O2gin8DXg 50 minutes ago

Side_Effects__

BLACK PERIL RT @SpeedBird_NCL: Emirates lays off thousands of pilots, cabin crew, plans more job cuts: https://t.co/mcPueQW5BH #Aviation #Airline #COVI… 2 hours ago

Iam_JuzB

🔥Anon_Mars🔥 Article: Emirates lays off thousands of pilots, cabin crew, plans more job cuts: sources - Emirates lays off thousa… https://t.co/fVKNNq5IMm 2 hours ago

yogsms

The Voice in your Head RT @malaymail: Emirates lays off thousands of pilots, cabin crew, plans more job cuts, say sources | Malay Mail https://t.co/Ljt7zZM2j1 3 hours ago

jenggaroo333

Jennifer A. Ng Emirates lays off thousands of pilots, cabin crew, plans more job cuts: sources | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/WLZKuX3fAG 3 hours ago

Check_Republic

CheckRepublicOnTV Emirates lays off thousands of pilots, cabin crew, plans more job cuts in response to COVID-19 restriction crisis https://t.co/4Xea0d5NvW 4 hours ago