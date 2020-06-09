Global  

It's official: US is in a recession

bizjournals Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
America's longest economic expansion is officially done. The National Bureau of Economic Research declared June 8 that a recession began in February — roughly a month before cities started taking drastic action to shield themselves from the Covid-19 pandemic. Usually, it takes about a year for NBER to analyze data and identify a recession, but the downturn is so rapid this time NBER surprised many experts with its relatively early declaration. Read NBER's full report here. “The unprecedented…
 According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), the US fell into a recession in February. Business Insider, reports that the NBER is considered the official authority on recessions. The recession ended the longest economic expansion on record, which lasted 128 months. The coronavirus...

