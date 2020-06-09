Global  

Macy's surges 9% after its 450 reopened stores perform 'better than anticipated' (M)

Business Insider Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Macy's surges 9% after its 450 reopened stores perform 'better than anticipated' (M)· *Macy's surged 9% on Tuesday after the company reported its 450 reopened stores are performing "better than anticipated."*
· *The company released preliminary earnings for its fiscal first quarter earnings, which detailed the economic damage Macy's experienced caused by the coronavirus pandemic.*
· *The company also...
