Macy's surges 9% after its 450 reopened stores perform 'better than anticipated' (M)
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () · *Macy's surged 9% on Tuesday after the company reported its 450 reopened stores are performing "better than anticipated."*
· *The company released preliminary earnings for its fiscal first quarter earnings, which detailed the economic damage Macy's experienced caused by the coronavirus pandemic.*
· *The company also...
US states are beginning to let nonessential retail stores reopen, though many must operate at a limited capacity.
But according to Business Insider, it's largely unknown whether shoppers will show up..
