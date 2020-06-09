Global  

Air India chief orders creation of emergency Covid cell

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 9 June 2020
Air India (AI) on Tuesday formed an emergency cell to tackle issues in real time basis arising out of the coronavirus as the airline is operating hundreds of special flights across the world. About 150 pilots and cabin crew of AI are learnt to be currently under quarantine after passengers on the flight they operated were found to be Covid positive in health checks on arrival.
