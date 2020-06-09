Global  

“Women and people of color [are] more susceptible to discipline”: The Washington Post grapples with its social media policy in leaked memo

NiemanLab Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Last year, then–Washington Post reporter Wesley Lowery was formally admonished for expressing his views on Twitter. At the beginning of this year, Post reporter Felicia Somnez was suspended, then reinstated, for tweeting about Kobe Bryant’s rape allegations. The incidents exposed a company grappling with what its social media policy for reporters should be at a...
