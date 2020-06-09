Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United Soccer League enters deal to create a customer portal for League Two

bizjournals Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Tampa-based United Soccer League announced Tuesday it has entered a partnership with Passage, a payments and customer engagement platform that will become the official ticketing partner of USL League Two. Passage is a Detroit-based company that acts as a mobile box office that allows event organizers to control their ticket, merchandise and concession sales. As part of the agreement, Passage will create a custom online portal for teams in USL League Two, the pre-professional league. The Tampa Bay…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coventry and Rotherham promoted to Championship as EFL clubs vote to end season

Coventry and Rotherham promoted to Championship as EFL clubs vote to end season 00:35

 The regular season in League One is over after clubs voted by an overwhelming margin to cut the season short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related videos from verified sources

Manchester City appeal against UEFA ban - a timeline of events [Video]

Manchester City appeal against UEFA ban - a timeline of events

A look at the events leading up to Manchester City appealing against a two-season ban and a £24.9 million fine. handed to them by UEFA for allegedly breaking their financial rules. The ban would..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
Project Restart – What is the current state of play as the Premier League’s return draws nearer? [Video]

Project Restart – What is the current state of play as the Premier League’s return draws nearer?

The Premier League is set to restart on June 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday clubs gathered again to discuss some of the key issues which need resolving.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
A beer garden thought to be the biggest in Britain is being set up [Video]

A beer garden thought to be the biggest in Britain is being set up

Britain's biggest beer garden capable of seating 500 boozers is set to open on a converted rugby pitch. Rugby league club Barrow Raiders have erected picnic tables in its stadium and hope to be able to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

Tweets about this

_BrendanWard_

🏈Brendan Ward⚾️ United Soccer League enters deal to create a customer portal for League Two https://t.co/I4mik9IGxu 2 hours ago