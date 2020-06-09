United Soccer League enters deal to create a customer portal for League Two
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Tampa-based United Soccer League announced Tuesday it has entered a partnership with Passage, a payments and customer engagement platform that will become the official ticketing partner of USL League Two. Passage is a Detroit-based company that acts as a mobile box office that allows event organizers to control their ticket, merchandise and concession sales. As part of the agreement, Passage will create a custom online portal for teams in USL League Two, the pre-professional league. The Tampa Bay…
