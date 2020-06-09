Global  

City of Columbus projects budget hit from Covid-19 – but it won't tap into the rainy day fund
bizjournals Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
The city of Columbus does not need to tap rainy day funds to make up projected budget shortfalls even amid the record unemployment caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Based on tax and fee collections through May, Auditor Megan Kilgore is projecting that revenue will come in $41.5 million, or 4.5%, short of the 2020 budget – although the office continues to monitor job losses in industries struggling the most, including hospitality, entertainment and retail. “The city of Columbus entered the…
